Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / India Should Link Salaries To Inflation, Like All Major Economies: Raghav Chadha On FM Budget 2026

India Should Link Salaries To Inflation, Like All Major Economies: Raghav Chadha On FM Budget 2026

Updated: 10 Feb 2026, 07:22 pm IST Livemint

AAP MP Raghav Chadha gave a full list of the 'good, bad and suggestions for future' after FM Nirmala Sitharaman's budget announcement, saying that LTCG for retail investors needs to be done away with. Highlighting that the middle class didn't get any relief in the union budget, Chadha said that salaries had been stagnant for years, and if the government was unable to give tax relief, they must incentivise savings and investments. Watch.