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India Signs MAJOR Chip Deal: Tata Electronics, ASML Partner To Build India's 1st Semiconductor Plant

Tata Electronics has signed a key agreement with ASML to build India’s first 300-mm semiconductor fabrication plant in Dholera. The project, backed by an investment of $11 billion, aims to boost domestic chip manufacturing for sectors including automotive, mobile and artificial intelligence. Watch.

Livemint
Published18 May 2026, 04:05 PM IST
Tata Electronics, ASML Partner To Build India's 1st Semiconductor Plant
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