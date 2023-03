India signs pact with Japan to design Bandra-Kurla bullet train station I Watch

Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 07:35 PM IST

India’s bullet train project is in full swing, on ... moreIndia’s bullet train project is in full swing, on 20th March India signed a pact with Japanese government worth ₹3000 crores for designing and construction of the only underground station on the Mumbai Ahmedabad bullet train route.