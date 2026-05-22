India, South Korea Sign New Defence Pacts As Indo-Pacific Tensions Rise Globally

India and South Korea have signed a series of key defence agreements to deepen military cooperation, expand joint production and strengthen ties in emerging areas like AI, cyber and autonomous systems. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held high-level talks in Seoul, where both sides reviewed strategic ties across maritime security, technology partnerships and defence manufacturing. With defence exports nearing ₹40,000 crore and ambitious targets ahead, the visit signals a major step in India’s efforts to boost indigenous capabilities and global partnerships.