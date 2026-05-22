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India, South Korea Sign New Defence Pacts As Indo-Pacific Tensions Rise Globally

India and South Korea have signed a series of key defence agreements to deepen military cooperation, expand joint production and strengthen ties in emerging areas like AI, cyber and autonomous systems. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held high-level talks in Seoul, where both sides reviewed strategic ties across maritime security, technology partnerships and defence manufacturing. With defence exports nearing 40,000 crore and ambitious targets ahead, the visit signals a major step in India’s efforts to boost indigenous capabilities and global partnerships.

Anna Mathew
Published22 May 2026, 02:35 PM IST
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