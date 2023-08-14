India, Sri Lanka to begin talks on petroleum pipeline project | Mint Primer | Mint

Updated: 14 Aug 2023, 01:18 PM IST

New Delhi And Colombo Are Set To Begin Technical D... moreNew Delhi And Colombo Are Set To Begin Technical Discussions That Could Pave The Way For A Multi-Product Petroleum Pipeline Between The Two South Asian Nations, Mint Has Learnt. The Project, Which Was Announced During President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s Visit To India In July, Is Expected To Help Sri Lanka Improve Its Energy Security At An Affordable Cost.