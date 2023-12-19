India 'Star Performer', To Add 16% To GlobaL Growth | Responsible Factors, Challenges | Explained

Updated: 19 Dec 2023, 06:50 PM IST

India is projected to add over 16% of global growth as economic reforms in key sectors including infrastructure and digitalisation have made India a ‘star performer’ among peers, as per the International Monetary Fund (IMF). With the rest of the world in a slowdown. Indian economy continues to propel further. In this video, Abhishek Singh, Deputy Editor Mint explains why that’s the case.