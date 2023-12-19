Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / India 'Star Performer', To Add 16% To GlobaL Growth | Responsible Factors, Challenges | Explained

India 'Star Performer', To Add 16% To GlobaL Growth | Responsible Factors, Challenges | Explained

Updated: 19 Dec 2023, 06:50 PM IST Abhishek Singh

India is projected to add over 16% of global growth as economic reforms in key sectors including infrastructure and digitalisation have made India a ‘star performer’ among peers, as per the International Monetary Fund (IMF). With the rest of the world in a slowdown. Indian economy continues to propel further. In this video, Abhishek Singh, Deputy Editor Mint explains why that’s the case.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.