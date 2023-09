India Succeeds In Helping African Union Join G20; PM Modi Welcomes AU As A Permanent Member

Updated: 09 Sep 2023, 05:29 PM IST

India's efforts have yielded results. The African ... moreIndia's efforts have yielded results. The African Union (AU) is poised to become a part of the G20. PM Modi welcomed the AU President Azali Assoumani to join the G20 roundtable in New Delhi today.