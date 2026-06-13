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India Summons U.S. Diplomat Again After U.S. Attacks 3rd Ship With Indian Crew Within 3 days

India has summoned the United States' top diplomat for a second time after a third vessel carrying Indian crew members was caught up in a maritime security incident near Oman within just three days. The latest development has intensified concerns over the safety of Indian seafarers operating around the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most strategically important shipping routes. Watch.

Livemint
Published13 Jun 2026, 12:19 AM IST
India Summons U.S. Diplomat Again After U.S. Attacks 3rd Ship With Indian Crew
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