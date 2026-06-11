India Summons US Envoy Over Trump Attack On Ship Carrying Indian Crew; 3 Indians Still Missing

Three Indian nationals remain missing after a tanker carrying Indian crew members was attacked near Oman, triggering a strong response from New Delhi. India has summoned a senior U.S. diplomat and lodged a protest over the incident, while calling for de-escalation and the protection of commercial shipping in the Gulf. The tanker Settebello was carrying 24 Indian crew members when it came under attack. Omani forces rescued 21 Indians, but three remain unaccounted for. The developments come as U.S. President Donald Trump claimed American forces had recently “taken out” 22 ships amid escalating tensions with Iran in the Strait of Hormuz. Watch the full report for the latest updates.