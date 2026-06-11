Subscribe

India Summons US Envoy Over Trump Attack On Ship Carrying Indian Crew; 3 Indians Still Missing

Three Indian nationals remain missing after a tanker carrying Indian crew members was attacked near Oman, triggering a strong response from New Delhi. India has summoned a senior U.S. diplomat and lodged a protest over the incident, while calling for de-escalation and the protection of commercial shipping in the Gulf. The tanker Settebello was carrying 24 Indian crew members when it came under attack. Omani forces rescued 21 Indians, but three remain unaccounted for. The developments come as U.S. President Donald Trump claimed American forces had recently “taken out” 22 ships amid escalating tensions with Iran in the Strait of Hormuz. Watch the full report for the latest updates.

Livemint
Published11 Jun 2026, 09:51 AM IST
India Summons US Envoy Over Trump Attack On Ship Carrying Indian Crew
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeVideosIndia Summons US Envoy Over Trump Attack On Ship Carrying Indian Crew; 3 Indians Still Missing
Advertisement
Read Next Story