‘India Takes A Walk On The Moon…’; First Picture Of Rover Pragyaan Rolling Out Of Vikram | Watch

Updated: 24 Aug 2023, 06:39 PM IST

On 23rd August at 6:04 pm IST, India created histo... moreOn 23rd August at 6:04 pm IST, India created history when lander Vikram soft-landed on the south pole of the moon. Just hours later, the rover Pragyan rolled out of the lander, off the ramp and onto the moon. ISRO tweeted to say ‘India took a walk on the moon’. Watch.