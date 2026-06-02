India Tech Jobs Freeze? Hiring Falls 17%, Freshers Hit Hard As AI Reshapes Workforce

India's technology job market has hit a 28-month low, with hiring demand falling 17% year-on-year as companies slow recruitment and focus on efficiency. Entry-level IT hiring has been impacted the most, while firms increasingly seek experienced professionals with expertise in AI, cloud computing, cybersecurity, data engineering, and semiconductor technologies. The shift comes as artificial intelligence transforms workplaces, allowing companies to automate routine tasks and reduce large-scale hiring. While traditional tech jobs face pressure, demand for specialized skills continues to grow. Experts say reskilling and upskilling will be crucial for professionals looking to stay competitive in India's evolving technology landscape.