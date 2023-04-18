India to build a geothermal power plant on the Chinese border

Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 06:31 PM IST

India is mulling over ppans to construct a sizable... moreIndia is mulling over ppans to construct a sizable geothermal power plant in Arunachal Pradesh, just across the border from the location where China is building one. This will be India’s second geothermal plant, after the one in Ladakh's Puga Valley.The Centre is thinking about offering viability gap support for this emerging energy sector in India that has not yet been thoroughly investigated.