India to buy Hellfire missiles and MK 54 torpedos from the U.S. in a $300 million deal

Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 07:35 PM IST

India is close to finalising the purchase of weapons for its MH-60 Romeo multirole helicopters, including Hellfire missiles and Mark 54 anti-submarine torpedoes from the USA.Under a fast-track agreement for over USD 2 billion in 2020, the Indian Navy contracted for 24 of these helicopters. India is now in the process of equipping them with lethal weapons to ensure the naval helicopters are combat-ready.