India to fightback WTO's adverse ruling to save ‘Make in India' plans

Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 02:43 PM IST

Modi government’s ambitious ‘Make in India’ plans could be in trouble if India is to act in accordance with a recent WTO ruling. The World Trade Organization (WTO) has found India’s tariffs on mobile phones and electronic components inconsistent with global norms. If WTO's appellate tribunal upholds the ruling, it could have a serious effect on FDI flow into India’s booming electronics sector and hamper government's 'Make in India' initiative.