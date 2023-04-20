Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
e-paper Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Videos / India to fightback WTO's adverse ruling to save ‘Make in India' plans

India to fightback WTO's adverse ruling to save ‘Make in India' plans

Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 02:43 PM IST Livemint

Modi government’s ambitious ‘Make in India’ plans could be in trouble if India is to act in accordance with a recent WTO ruling. The World Trade Organization (WTO) has found India’s tariffs on mobile phones and electronic components inconsistent with global norms. If WTO's appellate tribunal upholds the ruling, it could have a serious effect on FDI flow into India’s booming electronics sector and hamper government's 'Make in India' initiative.