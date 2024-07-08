Explore
Business News/ Videos / India To Have Over 50 World Trade Centres In Next 5-7 Years | WTCA On The India Opportunity

India To Have Over 50 World Trade Centres In Next 5-7 Years | WTCA On The India Opportunity

Updated: 08 Jul 2024, 12:33 PM IST Livemint

The world trade centres association is an international trade organisation that connects over 300 world trade centres in nearly 100 countries. This year, they held their Global Business Forum in Bengaluru, for the first time. Now, the WTC is looking to expand its presence in the Indian market - since India is witnessing stable growth amid global uncertainties. In fact, in the next 5-7 years, there may be over 50 World Trade Centres in India, up from about 30 now. Watch John E Drew, Chairman, WTCA talk about their India plans in a conversation with Vandana Ramnani, Editor, Real Estate, HT Digital.

 
