India to limit junk food ads after WHO red flag ? | Mint Primer | Mint

Discover the detrimental effects of marketing junk... moreDiscover the detrimental effects of marketing junk food to children and why the World Health Organization urges action. Uncover the evidence, understand the global problem, and learn what can be done to protect children's health. Watch now for an eye-opening discussion.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.