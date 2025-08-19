Trump’s tariff war is pushing India closer to Beijing. With PM Modi set to visit China for the SCO summit, New Delhi is weighing a partial reopening to Chinese investments in consumer goods, renewables, and manufacturing — even as ties remain strained since the Galwan clash. Will India risk greater Chinese capital to plug its FDI gap and meet its $100B target by 2026? Watch to know more!
