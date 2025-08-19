Explore
Active Stocks
Tue Aug 19 2025 15:59:49
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 700.10 3.50%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,419.95 2.82%
  1. Hdfc Bank share price
  2. 1,991.25 -0.62%
  1. Itc share price
  2. 409.05 0.70%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,440.00 0.31%
Business News/ Videos / India To Open Gates For Chinese Investments After Trump’s Tariff Crackdown? | Inside Details

India To Open Gates For Chinese Investments After Trump’s Tariff Crackdown? | Inside Details

Updated: 19 Aug 2025, 06:45 PM IST Livemint

Trump’s tariff war is pushing India closer to Beijing. With PM Modi set to visit China for the SCO summit, New Delhi is weighing a partial reopening to Chinese investments in consumer goods, renewables, and manufacturing — even as ties remain strained since the Galwan clash. Will India risk greater Chinese capital to plug its FDI gap and meet its $100B target by 2026? Watch to know more!

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue