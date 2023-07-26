India to resume operations at stalled hydrocarbon block in Iraq | Mint Primer | Mint

Updated: 26 Jul 2023, 05:43 PM IST

India aims to resume ONGC Videsh's operations in I... moreIndia aims to resume ONGC Videsh's operations in Iraq's hydrocarbon exploration block, which has been under force majeure since 2003. Amid Iraq's emergence as a major crude oil supplier to India, the potential resumption and investments were discussed during an India-Iraq Joint Commission Meeting. Strengthening energy ties and exploring investment opportunities were emphasized. Stay tuned for insights into India's strategic move and its impact on the energy landscape in the region.