Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / India to resume operations at stalled hydrocarbon block in Iraq | Mint Primer | Mint

India to resume operations at stalled hydrocarbon block in Iraq | Mint Primer | Mint

Updated: 26 Jul 2023, 05:43 PM IST Team Mint

India aims to resume ONGC Videsh's operations in Iraq's hydrocarbon exploration block, which has been under force majeure since 2003. Amid Iraq's emergence as a major crude oil supplier to India, the potential resumption and investments were discussed during an India-Iraq Joint Commission Meeting. Strengthening energy ties and exploring investment opportunities were emphasized. Stay tuned for insights into India's strategic move and its impact on the energy landscape in the region.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.