Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / India To Settle Trade With Indonesia In Rupees | Dedollarisation: Opportunities & Challenges

India To Settle Trade With Indonesia In Rupees | Dedollarisation: Opportunities & Challenges

Updated: 18 Jul 2023, 02:51 PM IST Livemint

India’s de-dollarization efforts are gaining momentum. In 2023, first, Bangladesh, then UAE, and now Indonesia will trade with India using local currencies. Other than that, 18 countries have been allowed by the RBI to use the rupee as a primary currency. In less than 48 hours of signing a memorandum of understanding with the UAE for Rupee-dirham trade India has inked a deal with Indonesia to trade in local currencies.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.