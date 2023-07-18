India To Settle Trade With Indonesia In Rupees | Dedollarisation: Opportunities & Challenges

Updated: 18 Jul 2023, 02:51 PM IST

India’s de-dollarization efforts are gaining momentum. In 2023, first, Bangladesh, then UAE, and now Indonesia will trade with India using local currencies. Other than that, 18 countries have been allowed by the RBI to use the rupee as a primary currency. In less than 48 hours of signing a memorandum of understanding with the UAE for Rupee-dirham trade India has inked a deal with Indonesia to trade in local currencies.