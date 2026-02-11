English
Business News/ Videos / ‘India To Stop Purchasing Russian Oil…’, US Issues Detailed Fact-sheet on India-US Trade Deal

‘India To Stop Purchasing Russian Oil…’, US Issues Detailed Fact-sheet on India-US Trade Deal

Updated: 11 Feb 2026, 01:45 pm IST Livemint

India To Stop Purchasing Russian Oil…, US Issues Detailed Fact-sheet on India-US Trade Deal Donald Trump administration has termed the new India-United States trade deal a historic step, which, according to the White House, will open the Indian market of over 1.4 billion people to American products. The White House has also released a statement defining the key terms of the deal, under which the US has agreed to lower the reciprocal tariff on India from 25 per cent to 18 per cent.

 
