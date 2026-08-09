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India Tops Canada's Deportation List With 3000+ Indians Removed In First Half Of 2026 | Details

Canada deported 3,323 Indian nationals in the first six months of 2026, putting India ahead of Mexico in Canada's deportation figures. What is driving the sharp rise in deportations, and what does Canada's changing immigration policy mean for Indians? Watch.

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Published9 Aug 2026, 09:23 PM IST
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India Tops Canada's Deportation List With 3000+ Indians Removed In 2026
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