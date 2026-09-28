India Tops Emerging Markets Again, But Watch Out For These Risks | Mint Plain Facts

When it comes to India’s economy, it remains largely unbeatable. Among 12 emerging economies, India secured the top spot for the fourth consecutive month. India ranked first in Mint’s Emerging Markets Tracker for August, which tracks the performance of 12 emerging markets on seven high-frequency indicators - which are GDP growth, manufacturing activity, export growth, retail inflation, import cover, currency movement and stock market capitalization. India’s better-than-expected growth momentum, along with strong exports and improving import cover, kept India’s position safe at the top. But look beyond those numbers, and some warning signs start to emerge. Watch.