India Tops Forbes’ US Immigrant Billionaire List With 19 Names, Ahead Of Israel And Taiwan

Forbes’ 2026 list of America’s richest immigrants shows a record 144 foreign-born billionaires living in the U.S., with a combined wealth of $2.2 trillion — nearly 15% of all U.S. billionaires. India tops the list for the second year in a row with 19 billionaires, ahead of Israel and Taiwan, which have 11 each. Prominent India-born names include Vinod Khosla, Jay Chaudhry, Rakesh Gangwal and Shyam Sankar. India also added multiple new entrants this year — more than any other country.