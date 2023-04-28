India, UK sign landmark agreement to collaborate on science and innovation

U K has become the most recent addition to the list of countries India has signed crucial Memorandum of understanding that encourages collaboration in crucial areas like scienece, innovation, tech, pharmaceuticals, and decarbonisation. On 26th April India signed a landmark agreement with the UK which entails collaboration in science and innovation. This was followed by a meeting between UK Science Minister George Freeman and Indian Minister of State for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh.