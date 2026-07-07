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India vs U.S: Man Turned Down A U.S. Job Offer For India's Lifestyle, Triggers Viral Debate Online

A viral social media post has reignited the debate over whether a higher-paying job abroad always translates into a better quality of life. The discussion began after an X user claimed a relative turned down a job opportunity in the United States, arguing that India's convenience-driven lifestyle, including services such as 10-minute grocery deliveries and domestic help, offered a better everyday experience. Watch.

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Published7 Jul 2026, 11:27 PM IST
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India vs U.S: Man Turned Down A U.S. Job Offer For India's Lifestyle
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