'India will become world's third largest economy by...' | Mint Infocus

Union Minister Piyush Goyal while addressing the m... moreUnion Minister Piyush Goyal while addressing the members of India diaspora In France said that India will become the third-largest economy by 2027. Minister Goyal is in Paris for the India-France Business Summit, commemorating 25 years of India-France friendship.
