‘India World’s Fastest Growing Economy’, To Grow At 6.2%: UN Report | Details

Updated: 15 Jan 2024, 08:45 AM IST

Indian economy continues to be the cynosure of all... moreIndian economy continues to be the cynosure of all eyes. India's GDP growth prospects are hogging the limelight once again after UN’s department of economic and social affairs in its recent report said that India will continue to be the fastest growing major economy in the world. The report titled ‘World Economic Situation and Prospects 2024’ goes onto say that India’s GDP growth is projected to hit 6.2% in 2024.