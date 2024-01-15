‘India World’s Fastest Growing Economy’, To Grow At 6.2%: UN Report | Details

Indian economy continues to be the cynosure of all... moreIndian economy continues to be the cynosure of all eyes. India's GDP growth prospects are hogging the limelight once again after UN’s department of economic and social affairs in its recent report said that India will continue to be the fastest growing major economy in the world. The report titled ‘World Economic Situation and Prospects 2024’ goes onto say that India’s GDP growth is projected to hit 6.2% in 2024.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.