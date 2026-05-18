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India-EU Defence and Security Ties Deepen, Says Ursula von der Leyen | Watch

India and the European Union are taking their strategic partnership to the next level. Speaking at the European Round Table for Industry, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that India-EU cooperation can help bring stability to an increasingly unstable world. She highlighted progress in security and defence cooperation, including the first EU-India security and defence dialogue in New Delhi, upcoming joint naval exercises, and deeper collaboration on maritime security, cybersecurity, and protection of critical infrastructure. The remarks underscore the growing importance of the India-EU partnership beyond trade, as both sides work together to address global security and economic challenges.

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Published18 May 2026, 02:18 PM IST
India-EU Defence and Security Ties Deepen, Says Ursula von der Leyen | Watch
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