India’s trade negotiations with the European Union have entered a decisive stage in Brussels. Officials say Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal will travel later this month for what’s being described as the final round of talks. The focus remains on key issues like rules of origin, tariff flexibility, and market access across goods, services, and investments. Both sides are working to seal the free trade deal by the end of the year, potentially marking one of India’s most comprehensive FTAs ever.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.