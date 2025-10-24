India-EU FTA Final Push: “Stay Until It’s Done,” Key Trade Deal Could Be Sealed By Year-End

Updated: 24 Oct 2025, 03:50 pm IST

India’s trade negotiations with the European Union have entered a decisive stage in Brussels. Officials say Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal will travel later this month for what’s being described as the final round of talks. The focus remains on key issues like rules of origin, tariff flexibility, and market access across goods, services, and investments. Both sides are working to seal the free trade deal by the end of the year, potentially marking one of India’s most comprehensive FTAs ever.