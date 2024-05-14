OPEN IN APP
India-Iran Chabahar Port Pact: Day Later, US Warns Of Potential Sanctions | World News

Updated: 14 May 2024, 06:30 PM IST Livemint

Hours after India and Iran signed the Chabahar port agreement, US said that countries doing business deals with iran should be aware of the potential risk of sanctions. Without naming India, the US issued a warning to anyone considering business deals with Iran - and said that this deal was not an exemption. Now, Chabahar holds big importance for India - and India has managed to convinced the US on a number of occasions. Will this case be the same?

 
