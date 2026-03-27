Subscribe

Indian Airlines Cut 3000 Weekly Flights As West Asia Crisis Drives Fuel Costs And Fares Higher

Indian Airlines Cut 3000 Weekly Flights As West Asia Crisis Drives Fuel Costs And Fares Higher Indian airlines will operate around 3,000 fewer flights a week in the upcoming summer schedule starting March 29, compared to last year, as carriers cut capacity amid rising costs and uncertainty triggered by the West Asia crisis, people aware of the matter said.

Livemint
Published27 Mar 2026, 05:21 PM IST
Advertisement
Indian Airlines Cut 3000 Weekly Flights As War Crisis Drives Up Fuel Costs
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeVideosIndian Airlines Cut 3000 Weekly Flights As West Asia Crisis Drives Fuel Costs And Fares Higher
Read Next Story