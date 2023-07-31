Indian Airlines in a tough spot over sustainability goals | Mint Explains | Mint

It seems like Indian airlines are caught in a toug... moreIt seems like Indian airlines are caught in a tough spot due to the government's ambitious sustainability goals. Here's the scoop: there's talk of a mandate for airlines to blend 1% sustainable aviation fuel starting in 2025. They have been invited to participate in a green fuel joint venture. But hey, it looks like these plans might be a tad too ambitious, according to insiders.
