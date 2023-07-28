Indian Airlines To Face Capacity Shortage In Peak Travel Season | Mint Primer

Updated: 28 Jul 2023, 03:15 PM IST

Indian airlines face a potential capacity shortage in the peak December quarter due to sluggish aircraft induction plans. With only a marginal increase in the domestic fleet size since the suspension of low-cost carrier Go First, supply chain disruptions and delayed deliveries have grounded a significant number of planes. IndiGo, Air India, and Akasa Air have added planes, but maintenance work and spare parts shortages have impacted operations. As demand picks up, the supply chain challenges could become a significant concern, affecting travel during the upcoming travel season.