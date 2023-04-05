Indian banks to gain $36 billion in deposits as funds get taxed | Mint Primer | Mint

The decision made by India to begin taxing returns... moreThe decision made by India to begin taxing returns from fixed-income mutual funds is expected to strengthen the country's lenders' efforts to attract deposits. This will help in financing a revival in the country's credit growth and increase profits. The nation scrapping tax incentives for some debt mutual funds has paved the way for banks to garner as much as $36 billion in deposits from the asset managers, according to Sunil Mehta, chief executive officer of Indian Banks’ Association, a lenders’ lobbying body. The move comes as a respite for the financiers as the widening gap between credit off-take and deposits has sparked risks of asset-liability mismatches and pushed up funding costs.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.