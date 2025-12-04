English
Business News/ Videos / Indian Companies Cautious On Expansion Despite Sitting On 5 TRILLION Cash Pile, Here’s Why…

Indian Companies Cautious On Expansion Despite Sitting On 5 TRILLION Cash Pile, Here’s Why…

Updated: 04 Dec 2025, 01:15 pm IST Abhinaba Saha

Indian Companies Cautious On Expansion Despite Sitting On ₹5 TRILLION Cash Pile, Here’s Why… Indian companies are sitting on a massive cash pile of over ₹5 trillion, cautious in their approach to expand. But why is that? What factors are preventing big private players to apply brakes instead of accelerating growth? Watch Abhinaba Saha decode this India Inc. story!

 
