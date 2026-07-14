Indian Crew Member Killed After Iran Hits Supertanker Near Hormuz, 8 Injured Amid US-Iran Escalation

A major escalation has unfolded near the Strait of Hormuz as Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claims it struck ‘offending’ supertankers accused of violating navigation rules. The incident reportedly killed one Indian crew member and injured eight others, adding a tragic human toll to the rapidly intensifying US-Iran confrontation. Tehran alleges the vessels ignored repeated warnings and entered a restricted maritime corridor, while accusing Washington of using civilian tankers in the ongoing conflict. Watch for the latest developments, geopolitical impact, and what this could mean for global oil markets and international shipping.