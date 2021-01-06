'Indian defence budget disappointing': Rajeshwari Rajagopalan on China tension

Updated: 06 Jan 2021, 09:54 PM IST

Distinguished Fellow and Head, Nuclear and Space Policy Initiative, Observer Research Foundation, Dr Rajeshwari Rajagopalan said that India’s defence budget has been disappointing over the years. “From the perspective of defence modernization, the Indian defence budget has been disappointing year after year with significant implications for national security. In fact in 2018, the Army Vice-Chief Lt. Gen. Sarath Chand made an unusually strong case in the parliamentary committee on defence stating the difficulty of the three services on account of the falling budget allocation,” said Rajagopalan. Watch the full video for more.