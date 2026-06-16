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Indian Economy Stands To Benefit Immensely From US-Iran Peace Announcement Sustains | Explained

The war has impacted import dependent countries like India the most. We were practically exposed, revealing our vulnerabilities and how much we depended on West Asia for our supply. The US-Iran peace agreement is expected to strengthen India's macroeconomic outlook by easing pressure on inflation, the current account deficit and government finances. #iran #usa #india #israel #usiran #israeliranwar #middleeast #crudeoil #lpg #lng #trump #mojtabakhamenei #netanyahu #economy #abhinavtrivedi #geopolitics

Abhinav Trivedi
Published16 Jun 2026, 03:26 PM IST
Indian Economy Stands To Benefit Immensely From US-Iran Peace Announcement Sustains | Explained
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