Indian Exporters Suffer ₹ 4.3 Cr Loss As US Turns Away 15 Mango Shipments Due To Documentation Lapses

Updated: 19 May 2025, 09:43 PM IST

Indian Exporters Suffer ₹4.3 Cr Loss As US Turns Away 15 Mango Shipments Due To Documentation Lapses Indian exporters had to destroy their mango shipments worth $500,000 after they landed in the US due to documentation lapses regarding irradiation process. Watch to know more! #mango #usda #indiaexports