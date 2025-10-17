English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Fri Oct 17 2025 13:26:58
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 171.50 -1.47%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 289.10 -0.93%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 394.65 -0.58%
  1. Itc share price
  2. 412.35 1.80%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 239.70 -5.54%
Business News/ Videos / Indian Households See SHARP Rise In Wealth As Gold Prices Surge | Holdings Worth $3.8 Trillion

Indian Households See SHARP Rise In Wealth As Gold Prices Surge | Holdings Worth $3.8 Trillion

Updated: 17 Oct 2025, 01:35 pm IST Livemint

Indian households' gold wealth explodes to $3.8Trillion, 89% of India's GDP, amid 62% price surge to ₹1.27 lakh/10g in 2025! Morgan Stanley report reveals generational shift: Equities hit record 15.1% of savings (up from 4% pre-COVID), deposits crash to 35%. RBI adds 75T gold, totaling 880T (14% reserves). Tax cuts + rate easing spark wealth effect boom! Watch India's golden revolution!

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue