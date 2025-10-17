Hello User
Business News/ Videos / Indian Households See SHARP Rise In Wealth As Gold Prices Surge | Holdings Worth $3.8 Trillion

Indian Households See SHARP Rise In Wealth As Gold Prices Surge | Holdings Worth $3.8 Trillion

Updated: 17 Oct 2025, 01:35 pm IST Livemint

Indian households' gold wealth explodes to $3.8Trillion, 89% of India's GDP, amid 62% price surge to 1.27 lakh/10g in 2025! Morgan Stanley report reveals generational shift: Equities hit record 15.1% of savings (up from 4% pre-COVID), deposits crash to 35%. RBI adds 75T gold, totaling 880T (14% reserves). Tax cuts + rate easing spark wealth effect boom! Watch India's golden revolution!