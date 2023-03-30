Indian Metro Role In Development | Mint Explains | Mint

The video highlights how Indian metro is playing a... moreThe video highlights how Indian metro is playing a pivotal role in the overall development. It has helped to ease traffic congestion and reduce air pollution in the urban areas. The metro rail system has also made it easier for people to commute and travel around the city, which has improved access to job opportunities, education, and healthcare. Additionally, Indian metros have been instrumental in improving the standard of living through the provision of better healthcare, education, and infrastructure. Furthermore, the construction of metro lines has created employment opportunities as well. Lastly, it is also promoting sustainable development, by reducing carbon emissions. Overall Indian metros are critical drivers of the country’s economic and social development.
