As per latest available data, Inflation cooled to 1.54% in September, the lowest reading in more than eight years, easing from a two-month high of 2.07% in August, data released by the government on October 13 shows. But on the ground middle class is not converting this to consumption. Things have changed and rising other costs have burdened India's middle class primarily living in the metros. #unemployment #middlclassfamily #india #jobs #job #healthcare #medical #education #inflation #medicine #medicinecost #nirmalasitharaman #narendramodi #abhinavtrivedi #economy
