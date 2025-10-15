English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Wed Oct 15 2025 13:16:18
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 391.60 -0.99%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,378.60 0.21%
  1. Icici Bank share price
  2. 1,396.00 0.86%
  1. Hdfc Bank share price
  2. 981.70 0.47%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 173.40 1.76%
Business News/ Videos / Indian Middle Class Squeezed By High Cost Of Education, Healthcare, Debt & Employment Uncertainty

Indian Middle Class Squeezed By High Cost Of Education, Healthcare, Debt & Employment Uncertainty

Updated: 15 Oct 2025, 01:19 pm IST Abhinav Trivedi

As per latest available data, Inflation cooled to 1.54% in September, the lowest reading in more than eight years, easing from a two-month high of 2.07% in August, data released by the government on October 13 shows. But on the ground middle class is not converting this to consumption. Things have changed and rising other costs have burdened India's middle class primarily living in the metros. #unemployment #middlclassfamily #india #jobs #job #healthcare #medical #education #inflation #medicine #medicinecost #nirmalasitharaman #narendramodi #abhinavtrivedi #economy

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue