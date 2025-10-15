Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / Indian Middle Class Squeezed By High Cost Of Education, Healthcare, Debt & Employment Uncertainty

Indian Middle Class Squeezed By High Cost Of Education, Healthcare, Debt & Employment Uncertainty

Updated: 15 Oct 2025, 01:19 pm IST Abhinav Trivedi

As per latest available data, Inflation cooled to 1.54% in September, the lowest reading in more than eight years, easing from a two-month high of 2.07% in August, data released by the government on October 13 shows. But on the ground middle class is not converting this to consumption. Things have changed and rising other costs have burdened India's middle class primarily living in the metros. #unemployment #middlclassfamily #india #jobs #job #healthcare #medical #education #inflation #medicine #medicinecost #nirmalasitharaman #narendramodi #abhinavtrivedi #economy