Indian mutual funds are buying these 5 stocks aggressively | Mint Explains | Mint

Updated: 12 Feb 2023, 05:51 PM IST

Making an investment decision is a challenging tas... moreMaking an investment decision is a challenging task. With a plethora of stocks available to choose from, how can one make a wise and informed decision? Some people adopt the strategy of observing the purchases and sales made by the leading mutual funds. But some fund houses choose their stocks based on their strategies and processes for investing. And when it comes to investing, we are all aware of how crucial it is to have a method and a system in place. Many people look up to fund managers for inspiration. But they can also make mistakes. Therefore, copying their portfolios is not a simple solution, instead, one should consider all other important factors to make a wise investment.