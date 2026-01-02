Hello User
Business News/ Videos / Indian Oil Makes FIRST-EVER Colombian Crude Purchase as Sanctions on Russia Reshape Oil Flows

Indian Oil Makes FIRST-EVER Colombian Crude Purchase as Sanctions on Russia Reshape Oil Flows

Updated: 02 Jan 2026, 07:01 pm IST Anna Mathew

India has made a landmark shift in its crude sourcing strategy, with Indian Oil Corporation purchasing Colombian crude for the first time. The move comes as sanctions on Russian oil tighten supply routes, raise shipping risks, and force Asian buyers to diversify. Analysts say the deal highlights how geopolitics is redrawing global oil flows, pushing India—the world’s third-largest oil consumer—to explore new suppliers beyond Russia and traditional Middle Eastern grades.